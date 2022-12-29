Checkout the top 10 African players in the Premier League so far this season

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Over a month since our last rankings, how have the continent's stars fared after the first round of games since England's top flight resumed?

Mohamed Salah's decisive performance in Liverpool's win at Aston Villa could topple Thomas Partey who has been at the summit of our rankings for weeks.



How did Chelsea's African contingent fare after a much-needed breather from club football when they hosted Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge?



In GOAL’s latest power rankings for 2022-23, we assess the continent’s stars that have played in England’s top-flight this term.



10: Jordan Ayew



Ayew remained on the pitch for 90 minutes despite Palace being reduced to 10 men against Fulham, even hitting the woodwork for Patrick Vieira’s men.



Be that as it may, it is not enough to hold on to a place in the top 10.



9: Yoane Wissa

The DR Congo international unsurprisingly falls from fifth after only coming on for the final eight minutes in Brentford’s 2-2 draw with Spurs.



8: Wilfried Zaha



Not helped by his team’s two red cards against Fulham, Zaha was barely involved in Palace’s 3-0 loss against Fulham.



Thus, the wide attacker slides from fourth.



7: Mohamed Salisu



The Ghana centre-back just about holds on to a top 10 spot after an average showing in Southampton’s 3-1 loss at the hands of Brighton.



6: Bryan Mbeumo

Mbeumo loses third spot this week, not due to underperforming against Tottenham, but as a consequence of the performance of those previously behind him.



The Cameroonian created more chances (three) than any teammate on the pitch but slides, nonetheless.



5: Said Benrahma



The Algerian scored a first-half penalty for West Ham who went on to lose 3-1 at Arsenal.



It was Benrahma’s first goal against a top-six side since March, thus seeing the attacker rise from ninth.



4: Cheick Doucoure



Doucoure was one of Palace’s better players despite the 3-0 loss against Fulham. The Malian seldom came out second-best in his duels, winning seven of 10 tussles before his 84th-minute withdrawal.

The midfielder rises from 12th.



3: Idrissa Gueye



The Senegal international was arguably Everton’s best player before going off with seven minutes of normal time to play. Gueye won nine of 10 ground duels and could have registered an assist had Anthony Gordon converted after the midfielder found him eyeball to eyeball with Jose Sa.



The Everton man moves from eighth.



2: Thomas Partey



We have a change at the top, with Partey relinquishing top spot this week.



The Arsenal man seldom lost any of his tussles versus West Ham before a late withdrawal, coming out on top six times in eight duels altogether.

Still, it was just not enough to retain first place.



1: Mohamed Salah



A goal and assist in Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Aston Villa see Salah supplant Partey atop our rankings after the Ghanaian was at the summit for several weeks.



The Egyptian is now up to seven league goals for Liverpool, having netted four times in as many games either side of the World Cup.



With the Reds talisman finding some consistency in the last month or so, how easily would he be knocked off the top?