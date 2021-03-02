Chelsea legend Michael Essien supports gays and lesbians in his native Ghana

Ghana legend Michael Essien

Ghana legend Michael Essien has publicly declared his support for the LGBT community in Ghana.

He posted a rainbow-coloured broad ‘Ghana Supports Equality’ message of solidarity on his Instagram page.



His text read: "We see you, we hear you, we support you. Our LGBTQIA plus Community in Ghana #ghanasupportequality ????????????????"



The LGBTQIA plus community in Ghana has come under pressure after security forces shut down their office in Ashongman, Accra.

Ghana President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced same-sex marriage will not be considered under his tenure.



"I have said it before, and let me stress it again, that it will not be under the Presidency of Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo that same-sex marriage will be legal," he said on Saturday.



