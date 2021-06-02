Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech ruled out of Morocco's friendly against Ghana

Morocco will miss the services of Chelsea attacking midfielder Hakim Ziyech when they face the Black Stars in an international friendly next week.

The Atlas Lions will take on the Black Stars on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the Complex Sportif Prince Moulay-Abdellah in Rabat.



Ziyech has been given a few days off after winning the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea on Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Porto.



However, the 28-year-old will be available for selection for the second friendly where Morocco faces Burkina Faso on June 12, 2021.



Ziyech had a decent campaign in his first season with Chelsea having made 39 appearances in all competitions where he scored 6 goals and provided 4 assists.

The former Ajax Amsterdam player has 35 caps for Morocco and has netted 16 times since making his debut in October 2015.



