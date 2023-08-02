Chris Hughton aims for AFCON success with Black Stars

Chris Hughton

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has set his sights on achieving success in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana have not secured the prestigious trophy since 1982 and are determined to make a mark in the upcoming tournament to be held in Ivory Coast.



Their qualification is nearly assured, needing only to avoid defeat in their last qualifying game against Central African Republic in September.



In an interview with talkSPORT, Hughton emphasised the primary objective of reaching AFCON, stating, "First and foremost, it's about getting there (AFCON), but once you get there, you'd want to perform well."



Having observed the progress of African countries during his travels with the team, Hughton praised the improved standards in football, attributing it to better infrastructure and an increasing number of African players competing at high levels in reputable clubs. He is optimistic that the level of competition in AFCON will continue to rise.

"One thing I have seen during my travels with the team is that the levels of the African countries now have improved."



"I think it’s because of infrastructure, so many of the African players are now playing at good levels, good clubs with good structure and no doubt the level of the AFCON will continue to improve," he added.



Ghana have come close to clinching the AFCON trophy in previous editions, including 1992, 2010, and 2015, but the ultimate prize eluded them in the finals.



Now, with Hughton at the helm, the Black Stars aim to end their long wait for AFCON glory and bring joy to their passionate fans.