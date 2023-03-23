Chris Hughton clashes with journalist on Baba Rahman's absence for Angola games

"Do you want him to invite an injured player?", Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum asked a journalist who was not satisfied with Chris Hughton's reason for dropping Baba Rahman from the Black Stars squad.

Chris Hughton announced a 25-man squad for the doubleheader against the Palancras Negras of Angola without Baba Rahman who had been an-ever present member of the team and featured in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Chris Hughton while addressing the press at his pre-match conference for the Angola AFCON qualifiers on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, stated that Baba Rahman is injured and therefore could not take part in the qualifiers.



"Baba Rahman is not here because he is injured," Chris Hughton said at his pre-match conference on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.



The journalist who was not satisfied with the answer probed further to seek more clarification on why the former Chelsea defender was dropped from the squad but his question came as a shock to Henry Asante Twum who asked "Do you want him to invite an injured player?".

"If you look at the last three weeks, and months he hasn't played for his club Reading FC," Chris Hughton responded.



The Black Stars will host Angola on March 23, 2023, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi before they will travel to Luanda for the return leg encounter of the AFCON qualifiers on March 27, 2023.







