Chris Hughton defends Edmund Addo’s call-up and Patric Pfeiffer’s absence

Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton

Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton has disclosed his decision to hand Edmund Addo a call-up as well as why Patric Pfeiffer is yet to earn his debut Black Stars call-up.

Since switching nationality from Germany to Ghana in 2022, Patric Pfeiffer has not gotten any call-up to the national team.



According to Chris Hughton, there are concerns over Patric Pfeiffer’s nationality switch from Ghana to Germany which has delayed his debut for the Black Stars.



Speaking ahead of Ghana’s game against Madagascar, the coach said, “We are very aware of his circumstances and it's something that we are working on. His circumstances are very different and not straight forward and we are working on it.”



Chris Hughton also came to the defence of Edmund Addo who has not enjoyed much action at Red Star Belgrade but keeps getting call-ups to the national team.



Chris Hughton stated that although there is a plethora of Ghanaian players to call up to the national team, Edmund Addo is of great value to the Black Stars and his presence is a result of the consistency he wants to maintain in the Ghana squad.

“As regards to Edmund Addo, he’s a player who has been in the squad consistently and is someone that we like and value as a player,” the coach said.



He added, “There is always a balance, some players are playing regularly, some players are not and we have to keep our consistency in the team.”



“One thing I have learnt is the amount of Ghanaian players abroad and what we have here. So there is a lot of choice and I can't afford to bring in 6 or 5 players each time. We’ve had a few injuries and 4 or 5 players have been missing from the initial squad,” Chris Hughton explained.



