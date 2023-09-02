Chris Hughton finally names Ghana's squad to face Central African Republic

Black Stars

Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton has finally named Ghana' squad to face Central African Republic in Kumasi in the final group match of the 2023 AFCON Qualifiers.

The 25-man squad is made up of 3 goalkeepers, 8 defenders, 7 midfielders and 7 forwards.



The coach named Medeama SC striker Jonathan Sowah in his squad. The former Danbort FC forward who joined the champions in the second transfer window scored 12 goals to help them win the League title.



Also in the squad are Elisha Owusu and Baba Iddrisu who make a return to the squad after recovering from injuries.



Baba Iddrisu missed the FIFA World Cup in Qatar while Elisha Owusu who picked up an injury in February, has yet to play for Ghana since the FIFA World Cup finals in November last year.



Another player who returns to the squad is South Africa based goalkeeper Richard Ofori who hasn’t played for Ghana since September 27, 2022 when Ghana beat Nicaragua 1-0 in a pre-World Cup friendly in Lorca, Spain.

Arsenal ace Thomas Partey is left out of the squad due to injury. According to his club, the player picked up an injury in training and could be on the sidelines for a while, however the Black Stars medical teams is monitoring the situation.



Ghana will host Central Africa Republic in their final Group E game at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Thursday, September 7, 2023.



The squad:



Goalkeepers



Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Richard Ofori

Defenders



Alidu Seidu, Kingsley Schindler, Stephan Ambrosius, Joseph Aidoo, Alexander Djiku, Nicholas Opoku, Baba Abdul Rahman, Gideon Mensah



Midfielders



Abdul Samed Salis, Baba Iddissu, Andre Ayew, Elisha Owusu, Edmund Addo, Mohammed Kudus, Ransford Koningsdorffer



Forwards

Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, Ernest Nuamah, Osman Bukari, Joseph Painstil, Jonathan Sowah



See squad below







You can also watch today's GhanaWeb news headlines in Twi here





Meanwhile, watch the latest Nkommo Wo Ho with Maame Akua Kyei on GhanaWeb TV here:



