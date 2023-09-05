Chris Hughton is aware we expect more from Black Stars - Mark Addo

Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mark Addo

Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mark Addo says Ghanaians are expecting more from Chris Hughton and the Black Stars as the team prepares to face the Central African Republic (CAR).

The Irish-born having recorded a win and two draws in his first three games came under pressure.



However, he has the opportunity as the Black Stars take on CAR in their final 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.



Speaking ahead of the game, Mr Addo has called on Hughton to ensure dynamism insisting that there is enough talented players in the team.



“Nobody is happy with the performance. Chris himself is not happy with the performance,” Mark said in an interview with Luv FM.

“We expect more and we are Ghana. It is not for the lack of talent.



“[2022 World Cup] We saw that this team can be dynamic. It is a question of making sure that he [Hughton] is picking the right players and ensuring that the system that he is deploying is quite dynamic enough to be able to break teams down and so we can get results.”



The Black Stars come up against CAR on Thursday at the Baba Yara Stadium, needing a point to guarantee their qualification to AFCON 2024 in Ivory Coast.