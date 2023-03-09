Chris Hughton's outdooring as Ghana coach to be held in Kumasi

Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that Chris Hughton will be unveiled as the Black Stars coach on Monday, March 20, 2023.

On February 12, 2023, Chris Hughton was promoted from his role as the technical advisor of the Black Stars to the head coach position.



Concerns have been raised about the delay in officially unveiling him, but the GFA after releasing the Black Stars squad for the AFCON qualifiers announced that Chris Hughton will be unveiled three days before Ghana's game against Angola on March 23, 2023.



The GFA in a statement said the unveiling ceremony of Chris Hughton will be held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi



"Black Stars Coach Chris Hughton will be unveiled in Kumasi on Monday, March 20, 2023, as part of the build-up to the match against Angola.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur manager will be presented to the media to share his vision, ideology, and expectations with the public.



The first engagement between the coach and the media in Kumasi will be a platform for the Football Association to also make public the targets, terms of engagement, and other relevant information pertaining to the manager's work.



The time and venue will be officially communicated in the coming days," the statement read.