Chris Hughton turns attention to 2023 Africa Cup of Nation after first two World Cup qualifiers

Black Stars Head Coach, Chris Hughton

Ghana coach, Chris Hughton will now focus on the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after their first two games of the Fifa World Cup players.

The Black Stars kicked off their qualifying games for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers this month.



Ghana recorded a 1-0 win against Madagascar at the Baba Yara Stadium in their Group I at the Baba Yara Stadium.



Inaki Williams scored a 95th-minute goal as the Black Stars sealed the three points.



However, in the second group game, Ghana were hosted at the Stade de Moroni on Tuesday.



The Black Stars were stunned by Comoros as Myziane Maolida scored just two minutes to end the first half.

The defeat leave Ghana at the 4th position with just three points after two games.



Chris Hughton and his boys will now focus on the AFCON tournament that has been scheduled to kick off next year in Ivory Coast.



The Black Stars who last won the AFCON in 1982 in Libya will hope to end the country's trophyless jinx.



Ghana meanwhile have been housed in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.