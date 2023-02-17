0
Chris Hughton was always the man for Black Stars job - Augustine Arhinful

Fri, 17 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana attacker Augustine Arhinful believes Chris Hughton was always the right man for the Black Stars job because of his vast coaching experience.

The Ghana Football Association confirmed the former Brighton boss as the new head coach of the national team after he served as technical advisor for the past 12 months.

The 48-year-old says Hughton's Premier League experience and being with the Black Stars has equipped him for the rigours of the Black Stars.

"If we needed to appoint somebody to lead the national team, it was him," he told Citi Sports.

"He has been with the team for some time and I'm sure as a former footballer who has now become a coach, coached at the highest level in the Premiership, he will be able to handle the team.

"If there are any impediments in his way, he will know by now. It is high time we allow him to do his own thing because his job is based on technical abilities of the game. The administrative staff should also concentrate on administrative issues.

"It is not out of place to give the job to him, for me."

Source: footballghana.com
