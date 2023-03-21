Chris Hughton will build around majority of the players that were in Qatar - Laryea Kingston

Ghana head coach Chris Hughton

Former Black Stars midfielder, Laryea Kingston is backing new Ghana head coach Chris Hughton to do well.

According to him, he expects that the Black Stars gaffer will work with the majority of the players that represented Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



In his view, if Coach Chris Hughton is able to do that, he will have a solid team to work with.



"I believe he'll still maintain at least 70% of the players that went to the World Cup in the current squad. If you look at the squad that we took to the World Cup, they are not bad at all. If you try to come in and change everybody on the ground, I don't think you have a solid team.



"You go in and you build a team, you try to bring in the quality ones that will come and give the regular players in the team competition. That's how to build a team,” Laryea Kingston said in an interview.

The former Black Stars deadball expert added, "If you have 70% out and leave 30% which means you are now coming to build the foundation from the scratch and it will take longer.”



New Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton officially commenced work on Monday, March 20, when he supervised the first training session at the Accra Sports Stadium.



His first real test will come on Thursday, March 23, when Ghana takes on Angola in the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.