Christian Atsu and five Ghanaian footballers who have never been caught in controversy

Atsu, Addo, Amoah and Sarpei

GhanaWeb Feature

Football as a sport that generates excitement and evokes emotions is always billed to have characters who will most often than not be in the public space for engaging in something that generate heated discussions and divide opinions.



Although there are some Ghanaian players who have found themselves in the thick of things, others have effortlessly stayed away from any conduct which could easily court disaffection for them.



Some of Ghana’s non-controversial players have been instrumental in the national team and also role models in society.



This article will explore the careers of some of these unsung heroes of Ghanaian football who stayed non-controversial during their careers.



Matthew Amoah



Matthew Amoah is one of the non-controversial footballers to play for the Black Stars.



He was one of the leading strikers for Ghana at the 2006 AFCON and World Cup.

The former Borussia Dortmund player never fumed even after losing his place to Asamoah Gyan in the national team.







Since his retirement from football Amoah has kept a low profile and has not been heard in any controversial issue.



Eric Addo







Addo was one of the Black Stars' defenders who was least controversial. The former PSV man would just come to the national team, perform his duty and leave without ranting about anything. He was one of the very few players who switched nationalities to play for Ghana after representing Belgium at the youth level. Addo left the Black Stars after CAN 2008 and has never been heard of. He is currently one of the coaches at PSV.



Hans Adu Sarpei





Hans Adu Sarpei went about his national duties in silence and ease. The name Sarpei was popular with the Black Stars at both the 2006 and 2010 World Cups. However, in all these years the German-based footballer kept a calm life away from the game. Even after retirement, Sarpei became an actor in Germany and was never heard of in any public issue.



Christian Atsu







The late Ghanaian international was a humble player who never made the headlines for the wrong reasons. Atsu had a likeable personality which was even admired by his teammates. Even at a point when he was exiled from the Black Stars, the winger was silent and did his talking on the pitch. It was after his death that many got to even know about his charitable works and his difficult past.



Harrison Afful





The Ghanaian right-back is one of the players who has never found himself in any controversial issue. Afful has always been passionate about football and gives off his best during national assignments. Afful who came into the Black Stars playing for Asante Kotoko kept a low profile even after winning two CAF Champions Leagues. The only time Afful made the headlines was after he reported Esperance of Tunis to pay his salary.



Baba Rahman







Despite being at the centre of accusations about his continuous inclusion in the Black Stars, Baba Rahman has never reacted publicly. The left-back has never made any statement although the GFA president Kurt Okraku has been accused of using his office to influence his inclusion in the national team.



Watch the latest videos on Christian Atsu below

















Author: Joseph Adamafio



JNA/KPE