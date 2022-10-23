Christopher Antwi-Adjei provides assist as Vfl Bochum beat Union Berlin

Ghana international Mohammed Salisu

Ghana international, Christopher Antwi-Adjei registered an assist as his outfit Vfl Bochum defeated Bundesliga leaders Union Berlin on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

The Ghanaian winger assisted Bochum’s second goal in the 2-1 win at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion.



Christopher Antwi-Adjei was handed a starting role but could not last for the entire duration.



The winger was replaced in the 79th minute by Patrick Osterhage during the much-anticipated clash on home turf.

Bochum opened the scoring in the 43rd minute through Philipp Hofmann. After the break, the home team added the second goal through Gerrit Holtmann to make it 2-0.



Milos Pantovic scored the consolation goal to make it 2-1 at the end of the game.



The 28-year-old has made seven appearances this season, providing two assists in the process.