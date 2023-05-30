0
Christopher Baah scores to inspire Sarpsborg to beat Aalesund 3-1

Baah 1.png Ghanaian international, Christopher Baah

Tue, 30 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Christopher Baah put on an impressive performance on Monday to lead Sarpsborg 08 to beat Aalesund 3-1 in the Norwegian Eliteserien.

The 18-year-old started for his team today in the Round 8 encounter of the 2023 campaign.

Just 19 minutes into the first half, Christopher Baah equalised with a fine strike to give the hosts the lead.

Later in the 36th minute, Joachim Soltvedt also got his name on the scoresheet to double the lead for Sarpsborg.

Three minutes later, talented Ghanaian forward Isaac Atanga scored to halve the deficit for Aalesund.

Although the team hoped to ride on that goal to complete a comeback, it was not meant to be.

A second-half strike from Bjorn Utvik in the 68th minute sealed a 3-1 win for Sarpsborg at the end of the 90 minutes.

This season, Christopher Baah has featured in all eight matches of Sarpsborg. He has one goal and hopes to score more to help his team.

