Clinton Antwi shines with two assists in KuPS's dominant win over HJK

Ghanaian defender Clinton Antwi was instrumental in KuPS's 3-1 triumph against HJK in a thrilling Finnish Veikkausliiga match.

Antwi provided two assists in the match, contributing significantly to KuPS's win and adding another chapter to the teams' storied rivalry, which now stands at 10 wins for KuPS, 22 wins for HJK, and 15 draws.



Antwi, who started the game at the Savon Sanomat Areena, played the full 90 minutes and displayed exceptional skill and vision. In the 25th minute, Antwi delivered a perfect corner kick that found Saku Savolainen's head, resulting in the opening goal.

The second goal, scored in the 67th minute, was almost a carbon copy of the first, with Antwi again providing the corner kick and Savolainen heading the ball into the net.



Petteri Pennanen extended KuPS's lead in the 77th minute with a stunning shot from the penalty area. Despite a late consolation goal by David Ezeh in the 8th minute of stoppage time, KuPS held on for a well-deserved victory.