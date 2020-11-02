Coach JE Sarpong questions Akonnor’s decision to invite Baba Rahman

Chelsea defender Baba Rahman

Veteran Ghanaian coach JE Sarpong has questioned Black Stars coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor’s decision, to hand call-ups to some players who are not playing actively at the club level.

Coach Sarpong was raising red flags on the invitation of Chelsea defender Baba Rahman who was invited to the team for the doubleheader against Sudan.



Rahman has been relegated to Chelsea’s U-23 side and has only played two games for the side this season. The lateral defender was not registered for the team’s Premier League squad for the 2020/21 campaign.



According to Coach Sarpong, former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan should have been invited if CK Akonnor is justifying why some players were invited even though they are not active with their clubs.



“My problem with CK Akonnor’s selection has to do with that of Baba Rahman. Has Baba Rahman been consistent with his team? If it’s because he plays for the reserve side and has earned a call-up then it’s a big no”, he told Joe Debrah on Happy Sports on Happy 98.9FM

He added that Ghana’s all-time scorer Asamoah Gyan should have been invited if CK Akonnor stated some of the experienced players invited were to be understudied by the young players in the team.



“Asamoah Gyan should have also be invited if CK Akonnor is giving reasons for selecting some players to be understudied by the young players”.



Ghana will host Sudan at the Cape Coast stadium on Thursday, November 12, before travelling to Khartoum to face the Falcons five days later in the reverse fixture.