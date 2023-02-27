Coach Maxwell Konadu confident Legon Cities can win this season's MTN FA Cup

Maxwell Konadu is optimistic that the team can emerge as champions of this season’s MTN FA Cup

The head coach of Legon Cities FC, Maxwell Konadu is optimistic that the team can emerge as champions of this season’s MTN FA Cup.

The gaffer was happy on Sunday afternoon when he guided the Royals to reach the quarter-finals of the domestic cup competition.



Legon Cities FC on the matchday locked horns with Volta Rangers in the Round 16 stage of the MTN FA Cup.



After a 1-1 draw, Legon Cities FC had to keep calm nerves to win the match on penalties.

After the game, Coach Maxwell Konadu admitted that the performance of his team was not the best.



In his post-match interview, the coach stressed that Legon Cities FC needs to do more in subsequent matches, especially the finishing.



The coach believes that with hard work, Legon Cities FC can go all the way to win this season’s MTN FA Cup.