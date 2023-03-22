Coach Opeele likens Chris Hughton's appointment to Bawumia's presidential bid

A photogrid of Vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton

Former Asante Kotoko assistant coach, Isaac Opeele Boateng has Vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia into the conversation about the appointment of Chris Hughton as new Black Stars coach.

According to the former Tema Youth coach, Chris Hughton was part of the technical team that failed in the 2022 FIFA World Cup but is now being hailed as the right fit for the job.



Coach Opeele claimed that 99 percent of Ghanaians hailing Chris Hughton have said that the former Newcastle United manager was not the main man in Qatar and can not be blamed for the team's failure.



"99% of Ghanaians are hailing Chris Hughton's appointment. He was part of Otto Addo's World Cup team but the excuse is that he wasn't the man in CHARGE of the Black Stars," coach Opeele wrote on his Twitter page sighted by GhanaWeb Sports.



He added that if Chris Hughton cannot be blamed for Otto Addo's failures, then same can be said about Vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia because he is not the one running the country.

"So Chairman, how do you blame Dr. Bawumia, who also isn't the man in CHARGE of the government? There is God oo."



Chris Hughton's first assignment as the Black Stars coach will be against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Thursday, March 23, 2023.







JE/KPE