Coach who molested female referee sacked as chair of Sagnarigu Municipal FA
Coach Iddrisu S. Napari of Tiyumba Ladies has been removed from his position as the chairperson of the Women's Football Committee by the Sagnarigu Municipal Football Association.
The decision came after Napari was involved in a violent incident with female referee Mohammed Sakina Nasara during a match in the Northern Region Women's Division Two League at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium annex on Saturday.
In an official letter signed by Baba Nuhu, the chairman of the Sagnarigu Municipal FA Disciplinary Committee, it was stated, "The Disciplinary Committee... writes officially to relieve you of your position as the chairperson of the Women Football Committee of Sagnarigu Municipal Football Association."
The purpose of this action, as stated in the letter, is to protect the association's reputation and restore confidence in women's football within the district.
Disturbing images depicting the helpless state of Sakina Nasara following the assault circulated on social media over the weekend. Nasara sustained various injuries as a result of the incident.
The coach has since been arrested and will be prosecuted.
- King Faisal coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu involved in heated exchange with fan during Dreams FA Cup game
- I knew I’d score against King Faisal in the MTN FA Cup final - Dream FC’s Abdul Aziz Issah
- Karela United set for squad overhaul as 10 players set for exit
- Alhaji Grusah lauds players of King Faisal despite defeat to Dreams FC in FA Cup final
- Watch how King Faisal Coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu exchange words with a fan during FA Cup final
- Read all related articles