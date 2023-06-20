0
Coach who molested female referee sacked as chair of Sagnarigu Municipal FA

Coach Iddrisu S. Napari of Tiyumba Ladies has been removed from his position as the chairperson of the Women's Football Committee by the Sagnarigu Municipal Football Association.

The decision came after Napari was involved in a violent incident with female referee Mohammed Sakina Nasara during a match in the Northern Region Women's Division Two League at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium annex on Saturday.

In an official letter signed by Baba Nuhu, the chairman of the Sagnarigu Municipal FA Disciplinary Committee, it was stated, "The Disciplinary Committee... writes officially to relieve you of your position as the chairperson of the Women Football Committee of Sagnarigu Municipal Football Association."

The purpose of this action, as stated in the letter, is to protect the association's reputation and restore confidence in women's football within the district.

Disturbing images depicting the helpless state of Sakina Nasara following the assault circulated on social media over the weekend. Nasara sustained various injuries as a result of the incident.

The coach has since been arrested and will be prosecuted.

