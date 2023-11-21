Comoros beat Ghana 1-0 to lead Group I in 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

The Black Stars were handed a painful 1-0 defeat by Comoros in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers at Moroni on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

The Black Stars who were hoping to win the match and go top of the table in Group I failed to find the back of the net in the match.



Comoros dominated play from the on set and were very ambitious as they fired shots from wide areas.



Ghana’s best chance in the game fell to Antoine Semenyo in the sixth minute when Inaki Williams set him up one-on-one with the Comoros goalkeeper.



Unfortunately, Semenyo fired a little wide failing to bury the ball into the net.



Comoros were relentless and continued with their ambitious strikes.

Ghana, on the other hand, came close to scoring again in the 20th minute when Inaki Williams whipped in a cross for Jordan Ayew but the header went wide.



Comoros striker Myziane Maolida found the back of the net in the 43rd minute.



The Hertha Berlin player received the ball from midfield dribbled his way into the Ghana box and fired home to score the only goal in the match.



The Black Stars returned from the break with coach Chris Hughton bringing on Mohammed Kudus to replace Andre Ayew.



Ernest Nuamah and Majeed Ashimeru were also introduced later in the match as Abdul Salis Samed and Antoine Semenyo were subbed off.

Ghana created a few chances in the game but were unlucky in front of goal as the Comoros goalkeeper remained resolute.



With the results, Comoros went top of Group I with Mali and Madagascar in 2nd and 3rd place respectively.



Ghana is currently 4th with the Central African Republic and Chad in 5th and 6th place respectively.







JNA/NOQ