Construct sports facilities at areas to benefit athletes and not for politics- Talensi MP-elect tells govt

Member of Parliament-elect for the Talensi constituency, Benson Tongo Baba

The Member of Parliament elect for Talensi Constituency, Benson Tongo Baba has said that the construction of the sports facilities by the government should be sighted at areas where they will be accessible to all athletes and not just to score political points.

The Former Ghana Olympic Committee president was speaking in an interview on Happy 98.9FM after his re-election as the Member of Parliament for his constituency.



BT Baba as popularly known in the media space said the sighting of sports facilities should be in the interest of sports athletes to ensure their development and also ensure consistency in development from the government.



“I always insist sports should not be politicized. If we do not politicize sports, then the allocation of resources will be done at locations where it will be accessible to a lot of athletes and not sight astro-turfs at locations in the advantage to the government in power then where are we going”, he told Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy Sports on Happy 98.9FM.



BT Baba added that despite not being part of the Parliamentary Committee for Sports and Culture, he also contributed to the committee when he is called upon.

“I am not part of the Sports Committee but anytime my views are needed I do participate in their jurisdiction. If there is an opportunity in the chamber and I am given the honor, I also do that."



“So I have been helping the Sports Committee to a larger extent”.



“Any committee of my competence I would have loved to be."