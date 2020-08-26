Sports News

Coronavirus: Palmer blames GFA for government’s delay in lifting ban on football

Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer

Wilfred Osei Palmer has criticized the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for failing to convince government for football activities to resume.

According to the disqualified GFA presidential aspirant, the GFA submitted an empty proposal to government, hence the delay in resumption of football.



"The proposal the GFA sent to the government to ease restrictions to allow the return of football was empty.



"The FA must be glad the proposal was not even looked at," he said.

Football activities among other events which draws huge crowd were banned in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The government have begun easing restrictions but it appears the football ban will not be lifted anytime soon.



The GFA though remain optimistic as they have scheduled 2020-21 season for October 31.

