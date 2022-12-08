Countryman Songo defends Dede Ayew after World Cup exit

Broadcast journalist, Patrick Osei Agyemang

Broadcast journalist, Patrick Osei Agyemang commonly known as Countryman Songo has defended Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew amidst the backlash following Ghana's exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars who had a target of reaching the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup with a $14.1 million budget could not progress to the knockout phase after finishing fourth in Group H.



Ghana despite having their destiny in their own hands, missed out on qualification after losing 2-0 to Uruguay and missing a penalty for the second time against the South Americans.



Andre Ayew who missed the penalty came under public scrutiny with many describing him as the Jonah in the boat but Song has said that he is not the cause team's downfall.



"Leave the team for what?" Countryman Songo said when asked by Paul Adom-Otchere, the host of Metro TV's Good Evening Ghana if Andre Dede Ayew should leave the Black Stars.



"He should leave the team in a professional way and shouldn't be forced out because we will still need experienced players in the Black Stars to help the young ones grow.

"Dede is not the problem in the team but a very workaholic player in the setup," he added.



Andre Dede Ayew is currently the most capped Ghanaian player with 113 appearances after 14 years in the Black Stars.



