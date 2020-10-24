Crystal Palace boss gives update on condition of Jordan Ayew's coronavirus

Crystal Palace coach Roy Hodgson has given an update on the condition of striker Jordan Ayew ahead of the club's Premier League game against Fulham.

The striker was confirmed positive last week following his return from international duty with the Black Stars.



Though he showed no symptoms, test result came out positive and is currently isolating.



UK government guidelines state that he must self-isolate for 10 days and test negative before he can return to training.

"We’ve spoken a couple of times on the phone of course because he’s self-isolating," Hodgson told pressmen in his team news ahead of the upcoming league tie, his club's official website has reported.



"Certainly the last time I spoke to him, I think at the end of yesterday, he felt he had no symptoms but was disappointed the test came up negative and to risk missing two games."



Jordan is one of Palace key players and his absence is a big blow for them.