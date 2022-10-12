0
DOL: Kassena Nankana FC matches rescheduled after robbery attack

The Ghana Football Association has rescheduled matches of Kassena Nankana FC in Zone 1A of the Access Bank Division One League.

The matches include their Matchday Two fixture against Wa Suntaa FC and this weekend’s Matchday three tie against Kumbungu Binbiem FC which was originally scheduled for Saturday, October 15, 2022.

This follows an unfortunate armed robbery attack suffered by the club over the weekend on their way to Wa for a League match and its traumatic effect on the players and staff of the club.

As a result, their Matchday 2 fixture against Wa Suntaa FC has been rescheduled for Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the Malik Jabir Park while the Match Day three fixture remained postponed.

All stakeholders are to take note and act accordingly.

