Dafeamekpor apologizes to Asamoah Gyan after Kenpong's intervention

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor and Asamoah Gyan

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, the Member of Parliament for South Dayi has issued an apology to legendary Ghanaian footballer, Asamoah Gyan over some claims he (Dafeamekpor) made against him relative to the penalty miss against Uruguay at the 2010 World Cup held in South Africa.

Dafeamekpor alleged in a Radio XYZ interview that Asamoah Gyan deliberately miscued the penalty because he did not want the NDC government to chalk the achievement of being the government under whom Ghana made history as the first African nation to qualify for the semi-final of the World Cup.



This comment, earned him severe backlash on social media with some Ghanaians describing it as ‘bizarre, stupid and ridiculous’.



But in a post on Saturday, March 2, 2024, Dafeamekpor offered an unreserved apology to Asamoah Gyan for the comments.



Dafeamekpor explained that, upon engagements with some prominent Ghanaians including the business mogul and former Asante Kotoko board member, Kennedy Agyapong (Kenpong), he recognized that his comment was in a bad taste hence the apology.



"The Black Stars & other National Teams have iconically rallied & carried our passions, dreams and aspirations for glory to the world. Upon reflection & calls from people like Kenpong, I retract & unreservedly apologize to Asamoah Gyan, for my comments," he tweeted on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

The tweet highlights Dafeamekpor's strong relationship with the Kwahu-born Kenpong who is well-known in the sporting circles for his time as board and management member of Asante Kotoko and the owner of Ghana's leading football academy, Kenpong Football Academy.



Kenpong has built a reputation as an astute businessman, shrewd football administrator and a man of influence and affluence who appeals to members from both the NDC and NPP.



Asamoah Gyan’s reaction



Asamoah Gyan reacted with a cheeky response to Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, over his assertion that the former Ghana captain deliberately missed the penalty against Uruguay in the 2010 World Cup quarter-final clash.



While responding to some tweets criticising the MP, Gyan stated that Dafeamekpor made the statement while under the influence of alcohol.

In another response, the former Sunderland striker sarcastically implied that the politician perhaps wants an autograph from him and therefore framed his request in such a manner.



"Maybe he wants an autograph. Don’t worry. I will sign one for him soon," he wrote.





