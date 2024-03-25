Dan Kwaku Yeboah details Akufo-Addo’s inspirational role in hosting of 13th African Games

Ace sports journalist, Dan Kwaku Yeboah

Dan Kwaku Yeboah, the spokesperson of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the 13th African Games has detailed the inspirational role of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the hosting of the tournament.

Speaking on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo program on Monday, March 25, 2024, Kwaku Yeboah revealed that there came a time when members of the LOC contemplated giving up.



He revealed that in a series of meetings, the LOC communicated their intentions of throwing in the towel and passing on the responsibility of hosting the tournament to another country.



Kwaku Yeboah said that the intended decision of the LOC members was due to the impasse between the African Union (AU), the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) and the Association of African Sports Confederations (AASC).



Another reason mentioned by Dan Kwaku Yeboah was the difficulty in securing funds to construct facilities for the tournament.



Kwaku Yeboah said that during one of their meetings, however, President Akufo-Addo admonished them against throwing in the hotel and assured them that he will ensure that Ghana successfully hosts Africa’s biggest sporting festival.



“President Akufo-Addo deserves special commendations for his efforts at helping stage this tournament. Aside from the fact that it was held under his government, he was instrumental in hosting it.

“There came a time when we (LOC members) wanted to give up but he urged us to soldier on. At the time, it was difficult getting money and the AU-ANOCCA impasse was ongoing so we thought we should just stop the hosting but President Akufo-Addo maintained that Ghana was going to host and motivated us not to give up. He has shown that he’s a good leader,” he said.



Between March 8 and March 23, 2024, Ghana hosted the 13th African Games with the Borteyman Sports Complex and the University of Ghana Sports Stadium being two of the new facilities that hosted most of the events.



After a poor start, riddled with controversies of power, vehicular and equipment challenges, the tournament came alive in the latter days with a colourful closing ceremony crowning what was a relatively successful tournament.



Ghana also gave a good account of themselves in the competition as the country came 6th with a record 67 medals.



