Daniel Amartey impresses as Leicester beat Brighton to reach FA Cup quarter-finals

Black Stars defender, Daniel Amartey

Black Stars defender, Daniel Amartey was in action for Leicester City in their 1-0 win over Brighton in the FA Cup game played on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old lasted the entire duration in the game for The Foxes after making his injury return.



The Black Stars defender was ruled out of action for a month and on his return played a vital role in the team's win against Brighton.



The first half ended goalless between the two Premier League sides at the King Power Stadium in this 1/8 fixture of the FA Cup.



Kelechi Kelechi who scored the winning goal for his side came on as a substitute for Jamie Vardy in the 62nd minute as Brenden Rodgers side chased for a win.

Amartey was impressive in the game for the Foxes and was rated 7.5 by FotMob.



He won six duels, made 85 touches and 64 made accurate passes in the game.



The former Copenhagen defender will be hoping to get more playing time under manager Brenden Rodgers after this performance.