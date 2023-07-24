Daniel Amartey trains with Besiktas teammates for the first time

Daniel Amartey

Ghana international, Daniel Amartey has commenced his stint with Besiktas with his first training session.

The Black Stars defender sealed a move to the Turkish Super Lig outfit on Friday after passing a mandatory medical examination.



“Our club signed a contract with Ghanaian defender Daniel Amartey as part of the transfer efforts for the 2023-24 season.



“We wish Daniel Amartey, who we believe will render important services to our club, great success with our glorious uniform, and present it to the public with our respect,” Besiktas said in an official statement.

Having taken care of a few things to settle down in Turkey, Daniel Amartey has now started training with his teammates.



He was part of the team’s training on Sunday as the Turkish giants continued their preparations for the start of the 2023/24 football season.



Daniel Amartey, 28, is upbeat after his move to Besiktas and is determined to cement a place in his team’s staring eleven before the start of the upcoming campaign.