Daniel-Kofi Kyereh nears return after ACL setback

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

SC Freiburg's Ghanaian attacker, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, is in the final stages of his rehabilitation following a second anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

Kyereh, who has been sidelined since the 2022/2023 Bundesliga season, is now focusing on jumping, speed, and agility work as he prepares for a comeback in the 2024/25 season.



Despite the setback, Kyereh remains optimistic and resolute. His rehabilitation journey has seen him travel to Barcelona for a portion of his recovery. The former St. Pauli attacker made a promising start to his SC Freiburg career, scoring two goals in 12 appearances in the 2022–23 Bundesliga season.



Kyereh joined Bundesliga side SC Freiburg on 27 June, 2022. His first competitive goal for the club came in a league match against Mainz on 1 October, 2022.

He followed this up with his first goal in European football, contributing to a 2–0 win over FC Nantes in the group stage of the Europa League just five days later.



Anticipation grows for the Ghanaian attacker's comeback, as he looks set to bring his dynamic play back to the Bundesliga.