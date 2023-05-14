7
Menu
Sports

Daniel Laryea scores full marks after officiating error-free WAC-Sundowns CAFCL semi-final clash

Daniel Laryea 2345664533 Ghanaian referee, Daniel Laryea

Sun, 14 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian referee, Daniel Laryea has received praise for his stellar performance in the CAF Champions League semi-final clash between Wydad Casablanca and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Some Ghanaians lauded him for not putting a foot wrong during his CAF Champions League semi-final debut.

Laryea was mainly applauded for rightfully sending off two Sundowns players during the game that ended scoreless at the Mohammed V Stadium on Saturday, May 15, 2023.

Meanwhile, some Sundowns fans have slammed the Ghanaian claiming he was biased in his officiating on the night.

Daniel Laryea handled the game together with his compatriot, Kwasi Achempong Brobbey as assistant line two, Comoros referee Soulaimane Amaldine as assistant line one and Gambian Lamin Jammeh served as fourth official.

Laryea is a hugely rated Ghanaian referee who got his FIFA badge in 2014. He has officiated in the CAF Women's Champions League, Championship of African Nations (CHAN), U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, and other tournaments.

















EE/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George jabs Duffuor
Why Otumfuo had Asanteman flag on Charles III’s coronation flyer
WhatsApp exchange with Fifi Kwetey filed as exhibit in Duffuor injunction suit
19 candidates whose win is guaranteed in NDC primaries
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo
Related Articles: