Daniel Owusu and Forson Amankwah: Red Bull Salzburg sign Ghanaian duo from Wafa

The teenagers will continue their career development in Austria after time with the GPL outfit

Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg have announced the signings of Daniel Owusu and Forson Amankwah.

The two players each join Die Roten Bullen in deals lasting until 2025 from Ghanaian side Wafa, where they have been regular features in the Ghana Premier League this season.



Both have been promptly farmed out on loan to second-tier sides, striker Owusu will spend the rest of the season with Horn while Amankwah will go to Liefering.



"We have signed two talents from Ghana. Daniel Owusu and Forson Amankwah have both signed until 2025," Salzburg has announced on their official website.



"Eighteen-year-old Forson Amankwah is joining our Red Bulls from the West African Football Academy and has signed a contract until 31 May 2025. The midfielder will play as a cooperation player for FC Liefering.



"Daniel Owusu is also 18, also joins from WAFA, has signed a contract until 31 May 2025 and will play first as a cooperation player at SV Horn."



Owusu and Amankwah join the Austrian side just shortly after Majeed Ashimeru, who similarly moved to the club from Wafa in 2017, transferred to Belgian outfit Anderlecht.

Gideon Mensah, who currently plays for Portuguese fold Vitoria Guimaraes, is another player who has benefited from the relationship between Wafa and Salzburg.



Liefering and Horn currently occupy the second and 10th positions, respectively, after matchday 13 of the 2020-21 Austrian Football Second League.



Founded in 1999 and named Gomoa Fetteh Feyenoord Academy owing to the partnership with Dutch club Feyenoord Rotterdam, the talent production hub has produced a host of top Ghanaian stars.



Ashimeru and Mensah are currently members of Ghana's senior men's national team while Newcastle United star Christian Atsu, Columbus Crew fullback Harrison Afful, Belgium-based Nana Kwasi Asare, and Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan has also developed through the system.



In 2014, the club changed its name to the West African Football Academy (Wafa) before later moving its base from Gomoa Fetteh to Sogakope in Ghana’s Volta Region.



The club is currently eighth on the Ghana Premier League table after 13 rounds of matches so far this season.