Daniel Sturridge leads praise for 'new coach' Michael Essien

Michael Essien showing his UEFA License A certificate

Former England striker, Daniel Sturridge has joined several football stars to congratulate Michael Essien after he attained his UEFA License A certificate.

Michael Essien received his UEFA License A certificate after completing the course.



The Chelsea legend has been doing his coaching attachment with the Danish side, FC Nordsjaelland for the past two years after completing his License B course in 2020.



Daniel Sturridge congratulated his former Chelsea teammate in a post on social media when wrote, "congrats bro" under Essien's post.

Check some of the congratulatory messages below







JNA/KPE