Dauda Mohammed scores first ever goal for Anderlecht

Ghana striker Dauda Mohammed

Ghana striker Dauda Mohammed finally broke his goal scoring duck for Belgian giants Anderlecht in their Jupiler Pro league game against Standard Liege.

Since joining the club two and half years ago, and embarking on several loan spells the former Asante Kotoko striker has now found the back of the net for his parent club in Sunday's league game.



The striker scored his side's third goal after compatriot Francis Amuzu had opened the scores with rapturous delight from the technical bench as if he told them I would score today.



After Francis Amuzu opener in the 23rd minute, K.M Lawrence added the second in the 73rd minute to make sure of the results.

Liege reduced the deficit through Selim Amallah before Dauda Mohammed sealed the victory with the last goal which happened to be the last shot on target.



The former Kotoko and Ghana U-20 star joined Anderlect from Asante Kotoko in the 2016/2017 season and has gone on loan spells at Esbjerg and Vitesse Arnhem.



