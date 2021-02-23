Dave Quansah Acheampong shines again in Mentors Chess Junior Blitz

Dave Quansah Acheampong, Mentors Chess Junior Blitz champion

Eight-year-old Dave Quansah Acheampong from Jack and Jill School put up an impressive performance to win February’s Mentors Chess Junior Blitz competition organized by the Mentors Chess Academy.

The competition drew participation from 30 chess players from Ghana, Uganda, Malawi, Kenya, and Nigeria.



Dave Acheampong, who is currently Africa’s U-9 Continental Chess Champion, showed class to win the U-10 category in the Mentors Chess Junior Blitz.



He came first ahead of nine-year-old Ugandan Jacques Kennedy Javuru, from the Dove Chess Academy, Ghanaian Tetteh Elijah Oklemeh, 10-year old from Hallmark International School, David Ojulari from Nigeria, and Dave’s younger brother, six-year-old Jedidiah Nana Acheampong also from Jack and Jill School.

In the Under-20 division, Ghanaian duo, Selikem Y. Amoako from the Theorose School in Ghana and with 12-year old Aarush Thakkar from The Roman Ridge School won the first and second position respectively, whilst Malawian Brian Trapence, 20 years, from the University of Malawi won the third position on tie with 11-year old Prasanna Chandankede from the DPSI in Ghana.



Success Milton from the Vision Intellectual School from Ghana and his compatriot Nunyuie Atsu Akaba from the Mary Mother of Good Counsel School took the 4th and 5th positions respectively.



At end of the event, 13-year old Angel-Jordan Quansah, from the International Community School in Ghana won the Best U-20 player while Maame Afua Ahunu, from the Vine Christian School, Ghana emerged as the Best U-10 player.