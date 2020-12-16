David Duncan to be sacked as Black Stars assistant coach?

The German wants to ring changes after the Black Stars failed to secure an early qualification to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations after losing 1-0 to Sudan last month.

Lippert has questioned the technical ingenuity of the former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko gaffer and wants him yanked from the national team.



GHANAsoccernet.com understands that the 58-year-old has told close associates he's eager to see the back of the no-nonsense trainer.



Details are sketchy but the former technical director of the Associations of Football Federations of Azerbaijan is believed to be unimpressed with the work ethic of the tough-talking Ghanaian coach.



Lippert is reportedly making moves to get Duncan sacked or replaced after being convinced he's not cut for the job.



Duncan replaced Ibrahim Tanko following the dissolution of all technical teams of the national teams back in January this year.



But there is growing disquiet within the Black Stars technical team amid fears of suspicions and sabotage coupled with Lippert's desire to see Duncan fired.

Duncan, largely seen as a controversial figure, led Ghana’s U-17 side to win silver at the 2005 African Under-17 Championship in Gambia and also worked as head coach for the Ghana U-23 in 2011.



The former Ashantigold gaffer won trophies at Ashanti Gold, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko – Macufe Cup in 2006, GHALCA President Cup in 2013 and SWAG Cup 2015.



David Duncan has also had attachments with FC Copenhagen, Esberg FC in Denmark as well as South African outfit Free State Stars.



But it appears his association with the Black Stars is not going according to plan with moves to get him replaced set in full motion.



The Black Stars still top their group and remain in position to secure one of two qualification slots when the series resumes in March next year.



