Derek Abrefa calls for peace ahead of elections

Table Tennis star, Derek Abrefa

Source: Sammy Heywood Okine, Contributor

The 2019 African Games general team captain Derek Abrefa of the Ghana Immigration Service has urged all sportsmen and women to desist from all kinds of violence during December general elections.

"Sports is about discipline and brings unity. Likewise, elections," Abrefa said.



"I, therefore, urge top sports athletes who have great influence in their various organizations and communities to use their influence as sports icons to affect the 2020 general elections positively



"The coronavirus has not left us entirely. Let us be mindful and continue to observe the covid-19 safety protocols as we step out to vote on election day.



"Proper diet and physical exercise is what we need in such times as this is important for our growth as sports athletes" he expressed

Abrefa expressed gratitude to the Sports Ministry for the YEA financial package to Sportsmen and women nationwide.



He thanked the Ghana Olympic Committee GOC and the Ghana Table Tennis Association GTTA in ensuring the safety of athletes across the country.



“I support a peaceful election. I want us to be united than ever and show more love” he expressed

Source: Sammy Heywood Okine, Contributor