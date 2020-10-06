Develop one system of play for all of Ghana's national teams - Augustine Arhinful

Former Ghana international, Augustine Arhinful

Former Ghana international, Augustine Arhinful believes that it is time for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to synchronize the various national teams so they will all adopt the same formation and style of play.

According to him, this will help in the transition of players from the youth level right to the senior national team.



Arhinful explained that the current system whereby the coaches of the various national teams deploy their own tactics and formation does not auger well for players to integrate well when they transition to the senior teams because there is no uniformity in the system.

“We cannot have coaches at the junior level playing 4-3-3 whilst the senior national team also plays a different formation and a certain brand of football."



"The Black Stars coach policy should be followed by the various junior national team coaches so it makes it easy for the players to integrate,” he said in an interview.