Diawusie Taylor in contention for first start for Black Stars

Ghana Premier League top scorer Diawusie Taylor is in contention for his first start for the Black Stars, FMIG can report.
The Karela United forward has been in top form this season netting 12 goals to rise to the top of the GPL top scorers chart. He scored two goals during the weekend to help Karela consolidate their position atop the GPL standings; giving them belief of a first league title.
His exploits have not gone unnoticed as he has been retained as one of the 24 players to report for camp for the Black Stars ahead of their AFCON 2021 qualifiers with South Africa and Sao Tome later this month.
Taylor is one of three local based strikers retained by Stars head coach Charles Akonnor. Overall 4 strikers namely Emmanuel Boateng (Dalian Pro), Kwame Peprah (King Faisal), Kwame Opoku (Asante Kotoko) and Diawusie Taylor (Karela United) will report for training.
Per FMIG checks, Taylor has impressed the national team handlers and is being considered for a starting role with the Black Stars should he continue to impress in subsequent sessions.
The team regroups to continue preparation for the games later on Monday March 8 with their reporting venue at the M-Plaza Hotel.
