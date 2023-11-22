Did you say Ghana? - Comorian football handle mocks Ghana with viral Akrobeto video

Akrobeto meets Black Stars players at Kumasi Sports Stadium | File photo

The Black Stars lost their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Comoros in Moroni on November 21, 2023.

Chris Hughton's charges succumbed to a first-half goal from Myziane Maolida on the 43rd-minute mark.



A Comorian football page on Twitter (now X) mocked the Black Stars with a viral video of UTV presenter Charles Boadi, alias Akrobeto, giving out a signature derisive laugh. It was captioned: "Did you ay Ghana?"



Hughton indicated that his side did not deserve to lose against Comoros on Tuesday.



The current standings show that the island nation is top of the qualifying group that includes Madagascar, the Central African Republic, Chad and Mali.



Speaking in his post-match interview, Ghana coach Chris Hughton congratulated Comoros for the win but said the Black Stars played better in the 90 minutes.

“Congratulations to Comoros for the victory. In my opinion over the 90 minutes, we were the better team. I thought Ghana we were the better team. We conceded what we regarded as a poor goal to concede and we were not able to capitalise on the chances that we had.



“So this was not a game where Comoros won this game comfortably. Over the 90 minutes, we were the better team but unfortunately, we were not able to put away the chances that we created,” Coach Chris Hughton said.



Following the defeat to Comoros, reports suggest Ghana coach Chris Hughton could lose his job.



