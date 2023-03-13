'Displeased' Inaki Williams reacts to his disallowed goal by VAR in defeat to Barcelona

Athletic Bilbao striker, Inaki Williams

Black Stars striker, Inaki Williams has laughed over his disallowed equalizer for Athletic Club against Barcelona on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the San Mames.

Inaki brilliantly finished off a counterattacking move to put his team level in the dying embers of the match.



Unfortunately, the goal was disallowed after a Video Assistant Referee review showed that the Athletic captain Ike Muniain handled the ball in the process of the move.



Inaki who found the decision ridiculous wrote "JAJAJAJAJAJAJA" on Twitter, a Spanish expression that translates to Laughing out Loud(LOL).



The goal could have ended his 18-game goal drought with his last goal in all competitions coming in October 2022.



Barcelona, who had the favour of the decision, went on to squeeze the three points in a difficult game through Raphinha's first-half goal.

Barcelona are currently facing corruption charges over alleged payments made to former vice-president of Spain's Referees Committee Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira.



It is alleged that the club paid a staggering €8.4 million (£7.4 million/$8.9 million) to Negreira and his company owned between 2001 and 2018.



Former Barcelona presidents Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell are the targets of the lawsuit as payments is believed to have been made during their tenure.





JAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJ — IÑAKI WILLIAMS (@Williaaams45) March 12, 2023

EE/KPE