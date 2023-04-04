Don't interfere in Chris Hughton's work - Prophet Kumchacha warns

Coach Chris Hughton

The founder and Leader of Heaven's Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha has urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and other authorities not to interfere in the work of Black Stars coach Chris Hughton.

According to him, there have been times that it was obvious someone was interfering with the selection of players in the Black Stars.



However, Prophet Kumchacha believes it's high time the GFA allows national teams coaches to work independently and select his players. This he believes can help Ghana achieve more in football.



“Most of the times some of the decisions don’t come from the coach. Sometimes there are some people who have their own intentions and they end up coaching the coach. They instruct the coaches to use this player or bench this player,” Prophet Kumchacha said on Asempa FM.



“If our leaders can leave the coaches so that the coach makes his own selection, he will do well.

“Sometimes you can see a player is fatigued yet he is still playing because the coach cannot substitute him because of an order. But when things go wrong all the blame comes to the coach,” he added.



Hughton has signed a 21-month contract as head coach of the Black Stars. In his first match, he led the Black Stars to beat Angola by 1-0 in Kumasi before settling for a draw against Angola in Luanda.



JNA/KPE