1
Menu
Sports

Don't interfere in Chris Hughton's work - Prophet Kumchacha warns

Chris Hughton Hailed On Social Media For Dropping Andre Ayew Against Angola Coach Chris Hughton

Tue, 4 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The founder and Leader of Heaven's Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha has urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and other authorities not to interfere in the work of Black Stars coach Chris Hughton.

According to him, there have been times that it was obvious someone was interfering with the selection of players in the Black Stars.

However, Prophet Kumchacha believes it's high time the GFA allows national teams coaches to work independently and select his players. This he believes can help Ghana achieve more in football.

“Most of the times some of the decisions don’t come from the coach. Sometimes there are some people who have their own intentions and they end up coaching the coach. They instruct the coaches to use this player or bench this player,” Prophet Kumchacha said on Asempa FM.

“If our leaders can leave the coaches so that the coach makes his own selection, he will do well.

“Sometimes you can see a player is fatigued yet he is still playing because the coach cannot substitute him because of an order. But when things go wrong all the blame comes to the coach,” he added.

Hughton has signed a 21-month contract as head coach of the Black Stars. In his first match, he led the Black Stars to beat Angola by 1-0 in Kumasi before settling for a draw against Angola in Luanda.

JNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Related Articles: