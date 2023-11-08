Don't send Chris Hughton to 2023 AFCON - Joe Laka tells GFA

Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton

Veteran sports journalist, Sir Joe Laka has argued that the Black Stars of Ghana risk recording a disastrous performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations should the Ghana Football Association fail to sack head coach Chris Hughton.

The Kessen sports show host has come to the realization that going into the 2023 AFCON with Chris Hughton as head coach will be a significant threat to the dream of ending the country’s trophy drought.



In a panel discussion on his show, Sir Joe as he is fondly called insisted Chris Hughton will not help the team hence the need for the FA to cut ties with him and find a replacement before the tournament in Ivory Coast.



“We shouldn’t send him to the AFCON. He won’t help us. He will lead us nowhere”, Joe Laka said when responding to a question about the competence of Chris Hughton.



When the question of timing was brought up by one of the pundits, Joe Laka said “Even in the middle of tournaments, we sack coaches so we shouldn’t go with him.”



The demand for Chris Hughton's head has become more apparent after the Black Stars’ disastrous outings in the October 2023 international window.



In two games played against the United States of America and Mexico, the Black Stars conceded six goals and managed just two shots on target.

In the game against Mexico played on October 15, 2023, Ghana lost 2-0 with the USA winning by four goals three days later.



Ace sports journalist, Bright Kankam Boadu belongs to the school of thought that the future of the Black Stars under Chris Hughton looks bleak thus the need for him to be fired.



"Olele away, Didi away, for George Boateng, it seems he hasn't added anything. What has done so far? They should let him go do his beING Sports punditry. We should sack all of them."



"For Chris Hughton, we have to thank him and tell him 'Director, we tried to defend all the time but you are not good."



The 34th edition of the 2024 AFCON has been scheduled for January 13, 2023, to February 11, 2024.



The Black Stars have been drawn in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

Watch Sports Check with Ryan Bertrand







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.







EK