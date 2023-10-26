Don't shut the door on Eddie Nketiah and Hudson-Odoi - Ex-English defender tells Ghana

Eddie Nketiah and Callum Hudson-Odoi

Former England international, Ryan Bertrand has urged the Ghana Football Association not to give up in their pursuit for players like Eddie Nketiah and Callum Hudson Odoi.

Eddie Nketiah, who plays for Arsenal, and Callum Hudson-Odoi, who is with Nottingham Forest, have been on the GFA's radar for a potential switch to Ghana's national team.



The Ghanaian authorities were particularly hopeful of securing their services for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Although it appears Ghana has abandoned their pursuit of these two players, Ryan Bertrand believes that the door should remain open for them.



During an appearance on GhanaWeb’s Sports Check Show, the former Chelsea player emphasized that these players need time to make a decision about whether to commit to Ghana.



When asked if Ghana should continue their pursuit of Nketiah and Odoi, Ryan Bertrand expressed his opinion, stating, “I think you should do.”



He continued, "You should not close the door on anyone, especially when fantastic people come to help the country through their performances."

"There are certainly some fantastic players out there who still need a little time to think and establish their careers in Europe. It would be great if more and more of them decided to join the Black Stars," as Ryan Bertrand stated on GhanaWeb’s Sports Check Show.



Both Eddie Nketiah and Callum Hudson Odoi are still eligible to play for Ghana despite having represented England’s national team.



