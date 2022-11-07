Dortmund to release Otto Addo to Ghana for World Cup on Saturday

Coach Otto Addo

German Bundesliga club, Borussia Dortmund have agreed to release their talent scout, Otto Addo to Ghana for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar between the 12th and 13th of November, 2022.

Otto Addo who is Ghana’s head coach for the World Cup will be released on the same date that the clubs will also release their players for the World Cup.



The Ghana Football Association Vice President Mark Addo confirmed the news ahead of the World Cup which begins in less than two weeks.



Coach Otto Addo is expected to lead Ghana’s senior national team to the World Cup which commences on November 18, 2022.



Otto Addo led Ghana to qualify for the World Cup in March after eliminating Nigeria in the playoffs as interim coach.



The coach was later appointed to lead Ghana to the Mundial after accomplishing his huge feat.

However, despite his appointment, Otto Addo still maintained his job at Borussia Dortmund.



The coach recently named Ghana’s 55-man provisional squad for the 2022 World Cup which he would have to reduce to a 26-man squad in the coming days.



The Black Stars are in Group H of the World Cup and would come up against South Korea, Portugal and Uruguay.



JNA/BOG