Dr. Kwame Kyei to provide ten buses for fans to watch Ghana-Angola clash

Board Chairman of Asante Kotoko, Dr Kwame Kyei

In a move to fill the Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium to the brim on Thursday when Black Stars of Ghana square off against Angola in the 2023 African Cup of Nations clash, Board Chairman of Asante Kotoko, Dr Kwame Kyei has arranged for buses to convey supporters in the Garden City to and from for free of charge.

The business mogul has promised to provide ten buses to carry fans from Pekyi, Bekwai, Ahenama Kokoben, Abrankese, Obuasi, etc, to watch the game at the Baba Yara Stadium.



Dr Kwame Kyei has already pledged to give out 1000 tickets to Ghanaians to watch the game free on Thursday .

The Black Stars will hold their final training session at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Wednesday ahead of the game on Thursday.



Ghana will play Angola on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Baba Yara Stadium at 1600.