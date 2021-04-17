Dreams FC ace Joseph Esso lands in Algeria to seal MC Algers move

Esso was the second-best scorer in the Ghana Premier League

Dreams FC striker Joseph Esso has touched down in Algeria ahead of his imminent switch to MC Algers.

MC Algers closed the deal with the Ghanaian striker last month following his impressive short stint at Dreams FC.



Esso landed in the capital city on Friday to finalize the dead subject to passing his mandatory medicals test.



The dead-eye sharpshooter will put pen to paper on a three-year contract per reports.

The 24-year-old joined the Dawu-based outfit as a free agent at the start of the season from Hearts of Oak.



Esso becomes the third Ghanaian to move to Algeria this season, joining forwards Daniel Lomotey and Kwame Opoku.