Sports News

Dreams FC is set to complete the transfer of goalkeeper Razak Abalora

Black Stars goalkeeper, Razak Abalora

Black Stars goalkeeper, Razak Abalora is set to join Dreams Football Club in a massive transfer coup for the Ghana Premier League side.

Abalora, 24, will join the model Ghanaian club on a permanent contract after ending his stint with Tanzanian giants Azam FC where he made an impressive 100 appearances in three years.



The former West African Football Academy glovesman ended his stay with the East African giants after a fabolous three-year spell.



The shot-stopper has been left out of Azam's squad for the 2020-21 Tanzanian Mainland Premier League.

He is now set to return home and will be unveiled in the coming hours or days after passing a mandatory medical.



This will be a massive transfer coup for the Dawu-based side who have strengthened their squad with the signing of former Accra Hearts of Oak forward, Joseph Esso.



The goalkeeper will be the latest high-profile player to join the Dreams FC squad.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.