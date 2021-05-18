Ebenezer Assifuah named in French Ligue II team of the week

Tue, 18 May 2021 Source: footballmadeinghana.com
Ghanaian forward Ebenezer Assifiuah has been named in French Ligue II team of the week following his impressive performance for FC Pau over the weekend.
The attacker scored and assisted in Pau FC 4-3 home win against Valenciennes in the French Ligue II on Saturday.
Assifiuah assisted Pau FC’s third goal in the 16th minute scored by Mayron George Clayton, before going to score his side’s fourth of the game on the 50th minute.
The goal was his sixth in 34 appearances for Pau FC in the ongoing campaign.
His performance on the day didn’t go unnoticed as he was named in the team of the week.
Source: footballmadeinghana.com
Related Articles:
- Palermo midfielder Moses Odjer recovers from injury ahead of Juve Stabia game
- Jordan Ayew’s season to forget
- Gazientep FK interested in striker Benjamin Tetteh
- Afriyie Acquah's contract expires at Yeni Malatyaspor
- Daniel Amartey £40k richer after Leicester City’s FA Cup win
- Read all related articles