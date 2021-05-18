Ebenezer Assifuah named in French Ligue II team of the week

Ghanaian forward, Ebenezer Assifiuah

Ghanaian forward Ebenezer Assifiuah has been named in French Ligue II team of the week following his impressive performance for FC Pau over the weekend.

The attacker scored and assisted in Pau FC 4-3 home win against Valenciennes in the French Ligue II on Saturday.



Assifiuah assisted Pau FC’s third goal in the 16th minute scored by Mayron George Clayton, before going to score his side’s fourth of the game on the 50th minute.

The goal was his sixth in 34 appearances for Pau FC in the ongoing campaign.



His performance on the day didn’t go unnoticed as he was named in the team of the week.